IH British School – Workshop gratuito di preparazione all’IELTS: 15 Novembre 2018

Nel corso degli anni il test IELTS ha acquisito fama internazionale ed è diventato uno dei test più popolari per certificare la conoscenza della lingua inglese. E’ accettato e riconosciuto da università, enti di alta formazione, governi, uffici di immigrazione, aziende e agenzie di lavoro in tutto il mondo.

IH British School Reggio Calabria è felice di invitare Studenti e Docenti interessati alla preparazione di tale test al Workshop gratuito “IELTS Masterclass”, che si terrà a Reggio Calabria il 15 Novembre.

La partecipazione è gratuita, ma è necessaria l’iscrizione online. Book your PLACE!

IELTS MASTERCLASS

WHEN: Thursday, 15 November 2018

TIME: 11:30 am

WHERE: IH BRITISH SCHOOL Reggio Calabria, Via Argine Destro Annunziata 13, Reggio Calabria

Who should attend the Masterclass?

Anyone who is preparing for IELTS

English language learners

Teachers preparing students

Description:

This FREE, 90-minute IELTS Masterclass is designed for anyone who’s aiming for an IELTS band score of 6 or above.

Learn about the format of the IELTS test : find out about the different parts and how to organize your time for each task.

: find out about the different parts and how to organize your time for each task. Improve your English skills : you’ll learn practical tips on how to make the most of your English language skills and avoid making common mistakes.

: you’ll learn practical tips on how to make the most of your English language skills and avoid making common mistakes. Understand IELTS scoring: get a detailed understanding of the assessment criteria to see what the examiners are looking for and how to improve your score in each part.

