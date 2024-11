Migranti: in arrivo la nave Geo Barents al porto di Reggio Calabria

80 persone messe in salvo da Medici Senza Frontiere, che denuncia: "Ancora testimoni di una tragedia nel Mediterraneo"

On Friday May 31 2024, 84 people in distress were rescued in two rescue operations conducted by the team on board of Geo Barents. All people were fleeing from #Libya, and were rescued in the Maltese SAR region. In the first boat, 40 survivors were aboard a fiber glass boat and they had departed from Misrata, Libya. While in the second boat, 44 survivors were aboard a black rubber boat. The boat departed from Qarabulli, Libya. Almost half of the survivors are minors. After the two rescues, the Italian authorities assigned Salerno as a place of safety to disembark people.