Vaccini Moderna, disco verde dall’Aifa per i più piccoli

Secondo la commissione tecnica scientifica i dati dimostrano efficacia e sicurezza anche per la fascia di età 12-17 anni

epa08895652 A box containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is sits in a packing box to be shipped from the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, USA, 20 December 2020. Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 17 December, will be distributed to more than 3,700 locations in the US, according to reports. EPA/PAUL SANCYA / POOL