Sergio Casile: Dj-Set Soulful House Giugno 2013
La tracklist completa del dj set soulful house di giugno 2013 firmato da Sergio Casile, 12 brani da Louie Vega ai Clark Sisters
19 Giugno 2013 - 13:41 | di Redazione
TRACKLIST1 Louie Vega – Bucie – Angels Are Watching Me (Dance Ritual Dub)2 Kaysee – Even After All This Time3 Joanne Clarke-Gordon – Secret Passion (Vocal Mix)4 Reagan Grey – Ingrid Jones – Lovelight Flight (Earnshaws Deep & Modified Vocal)5 Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover6 Leanne – Mr. Weather Man7 The CombiNations – Mulebone (CombiNations Tropicial Nights Mix)8 Phil Marwood – Sandra C – Kafele – My Spirit (Adam Rios & Mark Francis Full Horn & Lead Vocal Shelter Mix)9 Blak Beat Niks – Get Over Yourself (Blak Beat Mix)10 Midnite Jackers – Lovin You11 Una – Y.O.U (Two4Soul Vocal Mix)12 The Clark Sisters – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright (Joey Negro Edit)
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