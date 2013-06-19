Sergio Casile: Dj-Set Soulful House Giugno 2013

TRACKLIST1 Louie Vega – Bucie – Angels Are Watching Me (Dance Ritual Dub)2 Kaysee – Even After All This Time3 Joanne Clarke-Gordon – Secret Passion (Vocal Mix)4 Reagan Grey – Ingrid Jones – Lovelight Flight (Earnshaws Deep & Modified Vocal)5 Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover6 Leanne – Mr. Weather Man7 The CombiNations – Mulebone (CombiNations Tropicial Nights Mix)8 Phil Marwood – Sandra C – Kafele – My Spirit (Adam Rios & Mark Francis Full Horn & Lead Vocal Shelter Mix)9 Blak Beat Niks – Get Over Yourself (Blak Beat Mix)10 Midnite Jackers – Lovin You11 Una – Y.O.U (Two4Soul Vocal Mix)12 The Clark Sisters – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright (Joey Negro Edit)