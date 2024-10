Nuovo caso Covid a Locri: in quarantena un nucleo familiare

Le autorità sono al lavoro per la verifica dei contatti del soggetto asintomatico

A New Jersey Air National Guard Airman from the 108th Medical Group stands by to assist patients at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., March 23, 2020. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)