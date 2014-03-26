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Dj-Set Antonio Venanzi: Music is Everywhere

Diciassette brani da ascoltare e scaricare nel dj-set di primavera di Antonio Venanzi: la tracklist completa di Music is Everywhere

26 Marzo 2014 - 19:15 | di Redazione

Antonio Venanzi, dj-set primaverile Music is Everywhere

Il dj-set primaverile di Antonio Venanzi tutto da ascoltare e scaricare: enjoy it!1/ I’m coming home – Dino Lenny 2/ Fizzy lemonade (Reel People remix) – Debra Debs 3/ Making me fall (Kolombo remix) – Moya 4/ If I try – Pillow Talk 5/ Your deep is my deep (Djuma Soundsystem version) – Djuma Soundsystem & Aki Bergen feat. Lazarusman 6/ Clap your hands say yeah – Claptone feat. Ghost 7/ Perfect time – Booka Shade 8/ Chicago – Cevin Fisher & Pete Griffiths 9/ The right way – Kenny Summit & Reelsoul 10/ Never enough (Mousse T & Boris Dluglosh odd couple mix) – Boris Dluglosh feat. Roisin Murphy) 11/ You, I (Tony Humphries vocal mix) – Nina Lares 12/ Back to my roots – Gianni Bini 13/ I’m lost (Jamie Lewis monster funk mix) – Jamie Lewis feat. Michael Watford 14/ I’ll be waitin’ (The Hardboy bootleg) – Ayah 15/ Ain’t got time – DJ Able feat. Hannah Khemoh 16/ Keep dancing – Samuele Sartini & Crazibiza feat. Jaquita17/ Subway (Micky More supersonic mix) – Right To Life

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